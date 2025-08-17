Wilmington Falls Short 6-2 on Judy Johnson Night

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws by a final score of 6-2.

The BlueClaws offense struck first in the top of the second inning. Brock Vradenburg walked, Raylin Heredia singled, and Devin Saltiban was hit by a pitch to load the bases for the Phillies' fifth-ranked prospect, Aroon Escobar. Escobar singled up the middle to drive in two runs.

The Blue Rocks cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second. Marcus Brown roped a ball into the right-center field gap that reached the wall, giving him his second triple of the season. After Jackson Ross struck out, a wild pitch to the next batter allowed Brown to score from third.

Jersey Shore answered right back in the top of the third. Avery Owusu-Asiedu singled into left field, followed by Trent Farquhar doubling over the head of left fielder T.J. White. Vradenburg then launched a three-run home run over the right-field wall to extend the BlueClaws' lead to 5-1.

"I was hunting the heater," White said. "I was out in front of the changeup in my first at-bat. This time around I stayed back and wanted to drive it through the middle of the field."

The Blue Rocks added another run in the bottom of the third. Juan Yepez walked, and White tripled to bring him home, cutting the deficit to 5-2.

The BlueClaws tacked on another run in the top of the fourth. Kehden Hettiger doubled to score Saltiban, who had reached on a single.

Erik Swan got the start for Wilmington and finished with a line of four innings pitched, eight hits, six runs, three walks, and four strikeouts.

With this loss, the Blue Rocks and BlueClaws are now tied in the series at two games apiece, with two games remaining. They'll both look to gain the upper hand tomorrow, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.







