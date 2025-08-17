Lopsided Sixth Inning Leads Brooklyn to Saturday Win

Published on August 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Hub City (24-23, 55-57) managed early offense but couldn't rally late in a 5-3 loss to Brooklyn (19-28, 65-48) Saturday at Maimonides Park. The Spartanburgers scored a run in three of the first four innings. The Cyclones flipped the script with a three-run bottom of the sixth.

Nine-hole hitter Theo Hardy swung the bat well with three hits, including his first triple of the campaign and two RBIs. Dylan Dreiling also produced a second straight multi-hit effort at the top of the order.

The Spartanburgers struck early against Brooklyn starter Joel Diaz. Back-to-back singles from Dreiling and Anthony Gutierrez in the first set the table for a Rafe Perich RBI groundout. In the second, Hardy tripled in John Taylor, who reached on a two-out walk.

After Hub City starter Brooks Fowler retired the first seven batters he faced, Brooklyn bounced back against the righty in the bottom of the third with a bases-loaded walk by Boston Baro. Hardy extended the Spartanburgers' advantage to 3-1 in the fourth with a line drive to center which plated Arturo Disla after his 20th double of the year.

The Cyclones got one back in the bottom of the fifth. Fowler reached his pitch count; Josh Sanders came in with two in scoring position and one out. A ground ball back to the mound scored Brooklyn's second run.

Things went sideways for the Spartanburgers in the bottom of the sixth. Sanders (L, 2-2) allowed a leadoff walk to Ronald Hernandez. After two outs, he gave up back-to-back singles to Vincent Perozo, which scored Hernandez from second, and Troy Schreffler Jr., who scored Perozo from third. Hub City allowed three stolen bases and committed two errors in the inning, the last of which brought Schreffler home and put Brooklyn in front, 5-3.

Hunter Hodges (W, 1-1) and Ryan Ammons (S, 1) combined for the final 4 1/3 innings for the Cyclones, keeping Hub City off the scoreboard from the fifth inning until the final out.

The series finale and the last game of a 12-game road trip starts at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. RHP Kolton Curtis (2-3, 5.81 ERA) and RHP Will Watson (1-3, 2.01 ERA) are the projected starters.







