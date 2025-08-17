Pitching Dominates against Dash

Published on August 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Regaining the series lead on Saturday night against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Asheville Tourists pitching staff dominated in a 4-1 win.

Yeriel Santos (W, 1-10) tossed his best appearance of the year. With the start, the righty went five scoreless innings of one-hit ball. He struck out four and walked one, to boot. Filing suit, Ramsey David went the next three innings, striking out a pair of Dash (44-67) hitters, before Dawil Almonte gave up one in the ninth.

The Tourists (47-64) bats got rolling in the fourth inning, plating the game's first run. They added one more in the sixth, before the final insurance runs scored in the seventh on a Hector Salas two-RBI double.

With a chance to win the series tomorrow, Asheville will battle Winston-Salem one final time in 2025 tomorrow for a 2:05 p.m. ET Sunday first pitch.







