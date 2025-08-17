Pitching Dominates against Dash
Published on August 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Regaining the series lead on Saturday night against the Winston-Salem Dash, the Asheville Tourists pitching staff dominated in a 4-1 win.
Yeriel Santos (W, 1-10) tossed his best appearance of the year. With the start, the righty went five scoreless innings of one-hit ball. He struck out four and walked one, to boot. Filing suit, Ramsey David went the next three innings, striking out a pair of Dash (44-67) hitters, before Dawil Almonte gave up one in the ninth.
The Tourists (47-64) bats got rolling in the fourth inning, plating the game's first run. They added one more in the sixth, before the final insurance runs scored in the seventh on a Hector Salas two-RBI double.
With a chance to win the series tomorrow, Asheville will battle Winston-Salem one final time in 2025 tomorrow for a 2:05 p.m. ET Sunday first pitch.
South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2025
- Wilmington Falls Short 6-2 on Judy Johnson Night - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Blue Rocks Spoil Homecoming of Luke Gabrysh in 6-2 Victory - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Pitching Dominates against Dash - Asheville Tourists
- Vradenburg Hits First Claws Homer in 6-2 Friday Win - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Claws Fall 6-2 on Saturday in Wilmington - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Sugger No Hitter Setback to Aberdeen - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Asheville Tourists Stories
- Pitching Dominates against Dash
- Runs and Hits Galore in Friday Night Bash
- Offense Cashes in on Dash Mistakes
- Tourists Give up Late Lead in Loss
- Howard Shines in Tourists Debut