August 16, 2025

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind 3.1 scoreless innings of relief work from RHP Hunter Hodges, the Cyclones came from behind to defeat the Spartanburgers, 5-3, on Saturday night. Brooklyn utilized a 3-run bottom of the 6th inning to take the lead, and never looked back.

Hodges was stupendous in just his third overall appearance since joining Brooklyn. The righty surrendered just two hits, while striking out two and walking a pair. The 22-year-old took the baton after RHP Joel Diaz tossed 4.2 frames of 3-run ball. Later, LHP Ryan Ammons shut the door to collect his first save of the year, complementing his seven wins on the season.

Offensively, C Vincent Perozo enjoyed a productive day at the dish. The backstop was 2-for-3 with a couple of runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

Hub City started the game with a bang, plating runs in both the 1st and 2nd innings. DH Rafe Perich opened up the scoring with an RBI groundout in the first. In the 2nd, 2B Theo Hardy notched an RBI triple to double the Hub City lead, his first of three hits on the night.

Brooklyn notched its first run of the night when 3B Boston Baro drew a bases loaded walk to put a run on the board in the 3rd. That said, Brooklyn was unable to tack across anything else in the inning.

The Spartanburgers proceeded to get the run right back though, when Hardy laced an RBI single to right field to push the 'Burger lead to 3-1.

Brooklyn kept chipping away, as CF Eli Serrano III recorded an RBI groundout in the 5th to trim the deficit to 3-2. The 'Clones had an opportunity to draw even with a runner on 3rd and two down, but a groundout ended the frame.

The 'Clones biggest inning came in the 6th. After DH Ronald Hernandez drew a walk and stole second base, a couple of groundouts made the scenario much more manageable for Hub City. That said, Brooklyn mounted a two-out rally.

Perozo singled on a sharp ground ball to center to score Hernandez and tie the game. Then, Perozo stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Brooklyn pulled ahead when LF Troy Schreffler Jr. singled home Perozo to take a 4-3 lead.

Troy Schreffler hates people who say "literally" all the time, people who chew loudly, and tie games...

A measly grounder to second would have ended the inning, but Hardy botched the throw, allowing SS Marco Vargas to reach, simultaneously scoring Schreffler.

Brooklyn and Hub City will close up shop on the series tomorrow afternoon. RHP Will Watson takes the ball for Brooklyn (1-3, 2.01 ERA). He'll be opposed by RHP Kolton Curtis (2-3, 5.81 ERA), with first pitch slated for 2:00 p.m.







