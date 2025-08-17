Grasshoppers Extend Streak with 6-4 Win over Drive

Greensboro Grasshoppers pitcher Khristian Curtis

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers extended their winning streak against the Greenville Drive with a 6-4 victory on Saturday evening. With the win, Greensboro improved to 34-13 in the second half of the season, while Greenville dropped to 24-23. The Grasshoppers out-hit the Drive 11-4, despite committing three errors to Greenville's two.

Designated hitter and MLB's No. 1 prospect, Konnor Griffin, led the Grasshoppers' offense, going 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI, and a run scored. Catcher Derek Berg also delivered a strong performance, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Jesus Castillo (2), Sammy Stafura, Will Taylor, Callan Moss, Ivan Brethowr, and Shalin Polanco.

For Greenville, outfielder Justin Riemer paced the offense, going 1-for-2 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs scored. Franklin Arias, Mason White, and Fraymi De Leon each added a hit for the Drive.

Right-hander Khristian Curtis started on the mound for Greensboro, striking out seven over six innings while allowing three hits, three earned runs, and three walks. J.P. Massey earned the win in relief, improving to 4-0 on the season, while Joshua Loeschorn recorded his first save.

Greenville's starter, right-hander Jedixson Paez, struck out five over 2.2 innings, surrendering three hits and two runs (one earned). Shea Sprague took the loss, falling to 2-4 on the season.

