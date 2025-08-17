Drive Drop 6-4 Decision to Grasshoppers, Remain in Three-Way Tie for First

Greensboro, N.C. - The Greenville Drive (57-56) saw a late lead slip away Saturday night, falling 6-4 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (79-33) at First National Bank Field. With the loss, the Drive trail the Grasshoppers three games to two in the series. Despite the setback, Greenville remains tied with Bowling Green and Hub City for first place in the South Atlantic League second-half standings, as all three contenders dropped their games on Saturday.

The game was tight throughout, with both teams trading blows before Greensboro broke through with a decisive three-run seventh inning to seize control.

Early Back-and-Forth

Greenville struck first in the second inning. Justin Riemer drew a leadoff walk and later scored when Fraymi De Leon lined a two-out RBI single into shallow left field, putting the Drive up 1-0. Greensboro responded in the bottom half after an error by Antonio Anderson extended the frame. Ivan Brethowr advanced on a passed ball and later scored on Derek Berg's RBI single to even the game at 1-1.

The Grasshoppers pulled ahead in the third when Sammy Stafura jumped on the first pitch he saw and launched his first home run of the year to left, making it 2-1.

Drive Grab Momentum in the Sixth

Greenville broke through again in the sixth inning. After Will Turner worked a two-out walk, Riemer delivered the biggest swing of the night for the Drive, crushing a two-run homer to left - his first of the season - to give Greenville a 3-2 advantage.

Greensboro quickly erased the lead in the bottom half, tying the game on a balk by Drive reliever Shea Sprague. Ivan Brethowr scored, and though the Grasshoppers didn't add more in the inning, the momentum had shifted back.

Big Seventh for Greensboro

The Drive briefly regained the edge in the seventh. Franklin Arias reached on an error, and Mason White followed with an RBI single to left-center, plating Arias for a 4-3 Greenville lead. But the advantage didn't last.

In the home half, Greensboro's offense came alive. Jesus Castillo led off with a single before Konnor Griffin lined an RBI double down the left-field line to tie the game. Will Taylor then singled home Griffin to give Greensboro the lead, and after a stolen base, Callan Moss drove Taylor in with another RBI knock, capping the three-run inning and putting the Grasshoppers up 6-4.

Drive Unable to Answer Late

The Drive threatened in the eighth after Riemer worked his second walk of the night and Hudson White reached on an error, but Greensboro reliever Joshua Loeschorn stranded both runners. Loeschorn then retired the side in order in the ninth to secure his first save.

By the Numbers

Greenville was limited to just four hits, with Riemer providing the spark - reaching base three times and driving in two runs. De Leon and White added the other RBIs for the Drive. Defensively, Greenville hurt itself with two errors, both charged to Anderson, and a costly balk that tied the game in the sixth.

On the mound, starter Jedixson Paez struck out five in 2.2 innings, allowing just one earned run. Sprague (2-4) took the loss, giving up four runs on six hits across four innings.

For Greensboro, Griffin went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and stolen base, while Taylor, Moss, and Berg each drove in runs. Reliever J.P. Massey (4-0) earned the win despite giving up a run in the seventh, while Loeschorn shut the door with two scoreless frames.

What's Next

The Drive and Grasshoppers will meet for the series finale on Sunday afternoon, with Greenville looking to earn a split in the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.







