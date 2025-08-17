Renegades Sugger No Hitter Setback to Aberdeen

Published on August 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades were no-hit for the second time in franchise history on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park, falling 3-0 to the Aberdeen IronBirds. It was the first time that Hudson Valley was no-hit since Aug. 13, 2006, when Jeffrey Farrell and Yulkin German of the Lowell Spinners combined for a no-no. Andrew Landry had another strong outing, striking out a career-high nine batters in 5.2 innings. The right-hander allowed just one run on four hits, retiring eight of the last nine batters he faced. Landry has been charged with just one run across his last 16.2 innings.

Aberdeen took a 1-0 lead in the second, scoring their lone run against Landry. Ethan Anderson singled and scored on an RBI double by Emil Cuevas.

In the seventh, the IronBirds extended their advantage to 2-0. Victor Figueroa singled and stole second. He came home on an RBI single by Nate George. Edwin Amparo hit a solo home run in the ninth to make it 3-0 Aberdeen.

Carter Baumler finished the no-hitter with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. The Renegades drew seven walks in the game and loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't break through with a hit.

The Renegades conclude their season series with the IronBirds on Sunday at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 1:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Cade Smith (0-0, 3.26) takes the mound for Hudson Valley, while Sebastian Gongora (1-2, 7.00) gets the start for Aberdeen. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Sunday's game is Internet Culture Day. It is the penultimate Sunday Family Funday of the season, as Kids and Dogs Run the Bases presented by CDPHP. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record: 68-42







South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.