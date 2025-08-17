Blue Rocks Spoil Homecoming of Luke Gabrysh in 6-2 Victory

Wilmington, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (50-62) knocked off the Jersey Shore Blue Claws by a final score of 6-2 on Saturday, Aug. 16, at Frawley Stadium. The win clinched at least a series split against the 'Rocks South Atlantic League rivals.

Travis Sthele got the ball for Wilmington and continued his season-long success against the Blue Claws, allowing two runs and six hits over eight innings of work. Sthele overcame giving up a first inning run after Avery Owusu-Asiedu hit a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing Aroon Escobar across the plate.

Sthele would blink again in the fifth inning, giving up a RBI single to Jordan Dissin that allowed Kodey Shojinaga to score and give Jersey Shore a 2-0 lead.

The Blue Rocks woke up in their half of the fifth, tallying five hits in a four-run outburst. Marcus Brown led off the inning with a single before Jackson Ross brought him home on an RBI double into left field. Ross would later score on an Elijah Nunez 4-6 fielder's choice, tying the game up at two.

Later in the inning, Caleb Lomavita drove home Nunez on a sacrifice fly that drove Jersey Shore's left fielder back to the warning track. Brandon Pimentel followed Lomavita up with a single hit up the middle to score Juan Yepez, down on a rehab assignment from Triple-A Rochester.

Jared McKenzie would pad on an insurance run in the sixth inning when he took a Ryan Dromboski pitch and drove it over the center field wall for his fourth homer of the season, giving Wilmington a 5-2 lead.

"It was a lot of fun. Travis pitched his butt off. Gave us confidence that he was gonna go out there and get quick outs so that allowed us to get in the box and hit. I was fortunate to have a couple swings go my way." McKenzie said.

The Blue Rocks struck again in the seventh after Lomavita grounded into a double play, scoring Nunez. Although Lomavita didn't get credit for the RBI, the run still counted on the scoreboard and Wilmington's lead grew to four.

Sthele navigated out of trouble in the eighth after allowing a one-out single. The righty calmly fielded a ball hit back to the pitchers mound and tossed it to Armando Cruz who threw a strike down to first for the 1-4-3 double play. The put out gave Sthele four putout assists while also lowering his ERA against Jersey Shore to 1.80 in four starts.

"Like I've said before, just filled up the strike zone and allowed our guys to make plays. Just gave our team a shot to win." Sthele said.

Lucas Knowles came on in the ninth to record the final three outs and did so, sealing the 6-2 win for the Blue Rocks. Sthele received credit for his sixth victory of the season.

Wilmington will take the field on Sunday for the final game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.







