Claws Fall 6-2 on Saturday in Wilmington

Published on August 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Travis Sthele gave up two runs over eight innings and Wilmington topped Jersey Shore 6-2 on Saturday night in Wilmington.

The loss puts the BlueClaws at 26-20 in the second half, and they have dropped three of five to start this series with Wilmington (20-27).

Sthele, who improved to 6-5 on the year, has thrown eight innings against Jersey Shore twice this year, and is the only pitcher to do so in 2025.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the first on a SAC fly from Avery Owusu-Asiedu. Jordan Dissin added an RBI single in the top of the fifth to push the lead to 2-0.

Wilmington, however, came back to score four times and take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Jackson Ross doubled in their first run. Elijah Nunez's fielder's choice and Caleb Lomavita's SAC fly gave the Blue Rocks the lead, and Brandon Pimentel singled home another. Jared McKenzie then hit his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth.

All five were charged to Jersey Shore starter Ryan Dromboski, who came out after six innings in his first Jersey Shore start.

Wilmington added another in the seventh on a double play groundout by Lomavita off Luke Gabrysh. Gabrysh, a Wilmington native, joined the BlueClaws on Saturday from Clearwater. He was drafted last year in the 15th round out of St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

Aroon Escobar and Kodey Shojinaga had two hits for the BlueClaws. Escobar has five 2-hit games in his last six games played.

The teams wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.