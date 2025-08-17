Too Little, Too Late - Dash Drop Game 5

August 16, 2025

Winston-Salem, NC - The Asheville Tourists (47-64) silenced Winston-Salem's (44-67) bats for eight innings and came away with a 4-1 victory on Saturday night at Truist Stadium. A ninth-inning push was too little, too late for the Dash, who managed just five hits against the Tourists' staff.

It was a pitcher's duel early, and both teams traded zeroes through the first three frames.

On the mound, Asheville starter Yeriel Santos (1-10) was fantastic and earned his first win of the year. He scattered three hits over five scoreless innings.

Across from him, Frankeli Arias (2-6) tossed four frames of three-hit baseball and allowed a run. Arias took a tough luck loss for Winston-Salem.

The two starters set the tone for the limited offense on the night.

Asheville struck first in the fourth. After Alejandro Nunez singled and stole a pair of bags, Max Holy delivered an RBI knock to right, to put the Tourists ahead 1-0.

Nunez was in the middle of it again in the sixth, this time lifting a sacrifice fly to bring home Yamal Encarnacion and doubled the Asheville lead to 2-0.

The Tourists struck again in the seventh, this time off Jake Bockenstedt.

With two men on, Hector Salas drilled a double into the right-field corner to score a pair and stretch the advantage to 4-0.

Winston-Salem's offense stayed quiet until the ninth, when a Drake Logan RBI single finally pushed across Alec Makarewicz to spoil the shutout bid. But that was all the Dash could muster, and they fell 4-1.

In the end, just five runs and 13 hits were on display from both sides combined in a defense and pitching-heavy contest.

The two clubs will wrap the six-game set on Sunday afternoon, first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.







