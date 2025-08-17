Hot Rods Bats Stay Quiet in Weather-Affected 4-0 Loss

Rome, Georgia - Angel Mateo was the only Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-23, 58-53) hitter to log a hit in the 4-0 loss to the Rome Emperors (19-27, 48-63) on Saturday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

For the fifth consecutive game, Rome brought in the first run of the game, this time against Bowling Green starter Gary Gill Hill in the bottom of the second. Justin Janas led off with a single, and Logan Braunschweig doubled, putting runners at second and third. Cooper McMurray grounded out to first, scoring Janas, giving Rome a 1-0 lead.

The Emperors extended their lead in the bottom of the fifth against Gill Hill. With two outs, Isaiah Drake walked and Janas singled, putting runners on the corners. Logan Braunschweig brought in Drake with a double, making it a 2-0 game.

Another run came around to score for Rome in the bottom of the sixth against MiLB rehabber, Andrew Wantz. With two outs, Tyler Tolve, Colby Jones, and Alex Lodise generated a run with back-to-back-to-back singles, bulking up Rome's lead, 3-0. The Emperors plated an additional run in the bottom of the seventh on a base hit from McMurray, lengthening the Rome lead to 4-0.

The Emperors held strong through the rest of the game, ending with a 4-0 Bowling Green loss.

Owen Murphy (1-0) picked up the win, tossing 5.1 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit while walking one and striking out four. Gill Hill (5-7) was given the loss, surrendering two runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings, walking one and striking out four.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 12:00 PM CT first pitch at Advent Health Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 0.93) to the mound against Rome RHP Cedric DeGrandpre (2-3, 2.70).

