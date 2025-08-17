Vradenburg Hits First Claws Homer in 6-2 Friday Win

Published on August 16, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







WILMINGTON, DE - Brock Vradenburg smashed his first BlueClaws home run and Jersey Shore won their second straight game, 6-2 over Wilmington on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

Jersey Shore has won two straight after dropping the first two games of their series with the Blue Rocks. They remain 6.5 games behind first place Greensboro in the SAL North.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on a two run single from Aroon Escobar.

Wilmington got a run in the second, snapping Mavis Graves' scoreless inning streak at 24. It was the longest scoreless innings streak by a BlueClaws starter in club history. Josh Outman had a 21 inning streak in 2006.

Trent Farquhar doubled in a run in the third before a two run home run from Brock Vradenburg. His homer drove in Farquhar, his former Michigan State teammate, and was his first home run since signing with the Phillies last week.

Kehden Hettiger doubled in a run in the fifth to put the BlueClaws up 6-2.

Graves came out after four, allowing two runs on four hits. Jake Eddington (3-1) came on and threw three scoreless innings to earn the win. Titan Kennedy-Hayes got the last six outs.

Escobar, Farquhar, and Raylin Heredia all had two hits for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue their series on Saturday night at 6:05 pm. RHP Ryan Dromboski starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.