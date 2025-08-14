Claws Use Four Run Eighth for Split of Thursday Pair in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE - The BlueClaws rallied with four runs in the eighth inning of game two on Thursday to win 7-3 and earn a split of the pair at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.

Jersey Shore is now 17-6 since the All-Star Break and 25-19 in the second half while Wilmington falls to 19-26 in the second half.

Game One

Wilmington won the first game 6-4.

The BlueClaws fell behind 1-0 after the first inning but took the lead in the second on a 2-run triple from Joel Dragoo. The game was then suspended on Wednesday night and resumed on Thursday.

After the resumption, each team scored twice in the third inning. Aroon Escobar singled home a run and Kehden Hettiger added an RBI on a groundout for a 4-1 lead. Jared McKenzie then homered off Paxton Thompson (3-1) in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 4-3.

Wilmington then added three runs in the bottom of the fifth. A wild pitch from Kevin Warunek tied the game before a Caleb Lomavita SAC fly. Jeremy De La Rosa added an RBI single to push the Blue Rocks lead to 6-4.

Jersey Shore threatened in the ninth, but failed to score off Anthony Arguelles, who got the last six outs to earn the save.

Dragoo and Kodey Shojinaga each had two hits for the BlueClaws.

Game Two

Kehden Hettiger broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI double to key a four run eighth inning as the BlueClaws improved to 8-1 in extras this year with a 7-3 win in game two. Diego Gonzalez, John Spikerman, and Avery Owusu-Asiedu all had RBI singles after Hettiger's double to push the lead to 7-3.

Wilmington had tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, two on a double by TJ White with the bases loaded on which Nate Rombach was thrown out trying to score from first base.

Cristhian Tortosa, who got the last out of the sixth, threw a scoreless seventh and eighth to earn the win.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the top of the sixth. Aroon Escobar stole second, and a throwing error by catcher Jose Colmenares allowed Nikau Pouaka-Grego to score from third and give the BlueClaws the first run of the game. Kehden Hettiger followed with an RBI single and Avery Owusu-Asiedu added a SAC fly.

Brandon Beckel started for the BlueClaws and threw four scoreless innings on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Alex McFarlane threw a scoreless fifth.

Hettiger, Escobar, and Spikerman all had two hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams will continue their series on Friday night at 6:35 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







