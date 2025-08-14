Carr's Start More than Enough for Roaring Bats

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. (Aug. 14, 2025) - The Hudson Valley Renegades dominated the Aberdeen IronBirds in a 10-1 victory on Thursday afternoon at Heritage Financial Park.

Kyle Carr continued his stellar season, throwing 6-plus innings of one-run ball on just three hits. It is the ninth time this season that the left-hander has thrown at least six frames, and his eighth quality start. Since the beginning of June, Carr has a 1.03 ERA in 70.0 innings.

The Renegades offense struck early and often on Thursday, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Juan Matheus walked and scored on an RBI triple by Core Jackson. Tyler Wilson drove in Jackson with an RBI single.

The IronBirds scored their lone run in the second, as Thomas Sosa walked and later scored on an RBI groundout by Edwin Amparo.

In the bottom of the second, a John Cristino double was followed by a two-run homer by Dillon Lewis. The long ball was Lewis' 20th home run of the season between Tampa and Hudson Valley, which ranks third among Yankees farmhands.

Hudson Valley built their lead to 8-1 with a four-run third inning. Four Renegades batters drew walks to force in a run. Lewis then cleared the bases with a three-run double. He finished 3-for-5 with a run scored, two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Matheus led off the fourth with a double and scored on an RBI single by Wilson, his second RBI knock of the day.

The Renegades made it 10-1 in the fifth. Cristino singled, reached third on a Lewis double, and scored on a fielding error by the left fielder Sosa on the play.

That was the final run of the game, as the Renegades held the IronBirds scoreless in the final seven frames. Matt Keating, Carson Coleman, and Bryce Warrecker combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, sealing the 10-1 win.

Renegades Record:

67-41







