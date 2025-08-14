Offense Cashes in on Dash Mistakes

Published on August 14, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Taking the series lead two games to one, the Asheville Tourists destroyed the Winston-Salem Dash 10-1 on Thursday night at Truist Stadium.

Right-hander Andew Taylor (W, 2-3) put together one of his best appearances this season for the Tourists (46-63). Going five scoreless frames to begin the game, he kept Dash (43-66) hitters off-balance and created weak contact throughout the night.

From the pen, Anthony Cruz (Sv, 1) went the next four innings. He allowed a run in his first frame, then settled in to retire the next nine out of 12 guys.

Asheville jumped on the board first, scoring one run in the second, third and fourth frames.

The game was split open in the seventh. Walks and errors led to a quartet of runs in the frame. Only one man scored from a hit, an Alejandro Nunez single to center field.

Walker Janek hit a run-scoring single in the eighth, before Yamal Encarnacion hit an RBI double in the ninth.

Tomorrow begins the weekend's half of the series, with the first pitch for Friday set at 6:30 p.m. ET.







