Offense Struggles in Twin Bill, Hot Rods Drop Two Games in Rome

Published on August 14, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Georgia - Marcus Johnson punched out nine batters in the second game of the doubleheader, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-21, 58-51) dropped both games of a twin bill, 1-0 and 2-0, to the Rome Emperors (17-27, 46-63) on Thursday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.

In the first game, Rome started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Garrett Edwards. Colby Jones led off with a single and stole second base. One out later, Isaiah Drake blooped a base hit to left, scoring Jones, giving the Emperors a 1-0 lead.

Both pitching staffs held the offenses in check the rest of the way, ending in a 1-0 Rome victory.

Riley Frey (2-3) picked up the win, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out one. Edwards (5-4) was given the loss, allowing one run on four hits, striking out two over 4.0 innings.

In the second game, Rome scored first once again, driving in a run against Johnson in the bottom of the third. Jake Steels led off with a single, and one out later, Jones brought him in with a base hit, making it a 1-0 Rome lead.

The Emperors extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning against Johnson. Justin Janas reached on a fielder's choice. With two outs, Keshawn Ogans doubled to center, plating Janas, increasing Rome's lead to 2-0. Both teams scoring stopped after the fourth inning, resulting in a 2-0 Emperors victory.

Jacob Kroeger (3-4) was awarded the win, tossing 6.0 scoreless frames, allowing just one hit while walking two and striking out one. Johnson (5-10) was given the loss, hurling 7.0 frames, surrendering two runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out nine. Jacob Gomez (1) earned the save, pitching 1.0 scoreless frame with one hit, one walk, and one strikeout.

The Hot Rod and Emperors pay the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out LHP Garrett Gainey (2-3, 3.43) against Rome RHP Garrett Baumann 93-8, 4.05).

