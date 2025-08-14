Wilmington Opens Series with Jersey Shore to a 4-0 Victory
Published on August 14, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
Wilmington, DE - The Blue Rocks defeated the Jersey Shore BlueClaws by a final score of 4-0.
Jersey Shore threatened to take the lead in the top of the second inning, loading the bases with two outs. However, Peyton Glavine was able to work out of the jam unscathed.
Wilmington got on the board early in the bottom half of the inning. Jeremy De La Rosa led off with a single, and after a fielder's choice and a strikeout, he stood on second base for Armando Cruz. Cruz delivered a flare into left field, driving in De La Rosa for the game's first run. Later in the inning, the Blue Rocks loaded the bases again, and Elijah Nunez came through with a double to clear them, extending the lead to 4-0.
"First game back and it felt good to get on the board with a knock," Nunez said. "It helped my team win, man. It's amazing. It's a blessing."
The Blue Rocks used a bullpen game in the victory. Glavine got the start, pitching two scoreless innings and working out of the second-inning jam. Bryan Caceres and Yeuris Jimenez combined for five more shutout frames, and Euri Montero, making his Wilmington debut, closed it out with two hitless innings. Montero's final line: two innings pitched, no hits, no runs, one walk, and two strikeouts.
Wilmington will look to take a 2-0 series lead against Jersey Shore tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
