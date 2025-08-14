BlueClaws Announce 2026 Home Schedule for 25th Anniversary Season

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have released their 2026 home schedule for their 25th Anniversary Season, with the home calendar opening on Tuesday, April 7th against Brooklyn (Mets).

The BlueClaws will also be home on both Father's Day (June 21st), and for July 4th weekend, when the BlueClaws will celebrate America's 250th birthday!

Click here for a pdf version of the 2026 home schedule.

Full and Half-Season Ticket renewals will begin on Tuesday, August 19th while renewals for 5-Game Mini and 10-Game Partial ticket plans will begin on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Game times and a promotional calendar will be released at a later date. 2026 Home Schedule

April 7-12 vs Brooklyn (Mets)

April 28-May 3 vs Hudson Valley (Yankees)

May 12-17 vs Greensboro (Pirates)

May 26-31 vs Frederick (Orioles)

June 2-7 vs Brooklyn (Mets)

June 16-21 vs Greenville (Red Sox)

June 30-July 5 vs Rome (Braves)

July 21 - 26 vs Brooklyn (Mets)

August 4-9 vs Frederick (Orioles)

August 18-23 vs Hudson Valley (Yankees)

August 25-30 vs Wilmington (Nationals)

The BlueClaws will open the season with three games on the road before returning to ShoreTown Ballpark on April 7th for Opening Night at the Jersey Shore. The final home game is Sunday, August 30th and the regular season ends on the road on Sunday, September 6th.

Hudson Valley, the Yankees affiliate, makes two visits to ShoreTown while Brooklyn, the Mets affiliate, makes three. The BlueClaws will host both Greenville (Red Sox) and Rome (Braves) from the Southern Division, so seven different teams will come to ShoreTown Ballpark in 2026.







