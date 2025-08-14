Grasshoppers Blank the Drive 8-0 on Thursday Evening

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers first baseman Callan Moss(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a decisive 8-0 victory over the Greenville Drive on Thursday evening. With the win, Greensboro improved to 31-13 in the second half of the season, while Greenville dropped to 24-21. The Grasshoppers outpaced the Drive in hits, 9-6, capitalizing on a defensive error by Greenville.

Infielder Callan Moss led the offensive effort for Greensboro, going 2-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and one run scored. Sammy Stafura also contributed significantly, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Konnor Griffin, Keiner Delgado, Ivan Brethowr, Derek Berg, and Jesus Castillo.

For the Drive, Justin Riemer stood out at the plate, going a perfect 2-for-2. Other contributors included Franklin Arias, Henry Godbout, Nelly Taylor, and Johanfran Garcia.

On the mound, Connor Wietgrefe got the start for Greensboro, striking out five batters and allowing five hits and one walk over four innings. Jaycob Deese earned the win in relief, improving his record to 7-3 on the season.

Adam Smith started for Greenville, recording three strikeouts while surrendering three hits, three earned runs, and two walks over 3.2 innings. Smith was charged with the loss, falling to 5-3 on the year.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Drive tomorrow, Friday August 15, at 6:30 PM for FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

