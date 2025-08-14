'Burgers Offense Ignites for Doubleheader Split

Published on August 14, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - After Hub City and Brooklyn never got started on Wednesday, the two played a doubleheader Thursday night. The Spartanburgers (23-22, 54-56) used a four-run fifth to take game one 5-2. The Cyclones (18-27, 64-51) battled back to walk-off game two 6-3 and split the doubleheader.

Hub City's offense came alive for seventeen combined hits between the two seven-inning games. Ben Hartl headlined the efforts at the plate with four hits and three RBIs. Aidan Curry's five innings of one-run ball helped lift the 'Burgers to the win in the first game.

Curry (W, 3-1) worked around a two-out double in the first inning of game one. After a scoreless first from Brooklyn starter Franklin Gomez (L, 0-2), Hub City struck in the top of the second. John Taylor doubled with one out and scored on a single from Hartl. Brooklyn hit another double in the second, but a Taylor outfield assist cut down the potential tying run at the plate.

The Spartanburgers took the 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth. Ronald Hernandez tagged Curry for another double. With two outs, Nick Roselli drove in Hernandez with a base hit to center field. Hernandez was erased trying to advance to second to end the frame.

Hub City immediately surged back in front. Hartl reached to start the fifth on a two-base error on left fielder Yohairo Cuevas. Cal Stark put down a bunt that turned into another fielding error. Hartl scored and Stark ended up at second. After Theo Hardy laid down another bunt, Anthony Gutierrez singled in Stark to make it 3-1. Casey Cook was hit by a pitch, and base hits from Arturo Disla and Rafe Perich drove in Gutierrez and Cook for insurance.

Curry faced the minimum in the fifth and Thomas Ireland took care of the final two frames. The Cyclones threatened to start the bottom of the seventh. After a pair of leadoff base hits, Ireland limited the damage to one run, resulting in a 5-2 Hub City win.

The Spartanburgers struck early in game two against Noah Hall. Hub City loaded the bases in the first on singles from Dylan Dreiling and Perich along with a Malcolm Moore walk. With two outs, Hartl singled in Dreiling. Taylor added on another base hit to score Moore, but Perich was thrown out at the plate to end the threat.

Hub City starter Dalton Pence backed up the offense with three perfect innings to begin his night. Brooklyn finally found offense in the fourth. Marco Vargas singled and Eli Serrano III walked to start the inning. Colin Houck drove a double off the wall in left center, and a fielding error from Wady Mendez ensured both runners scored and Houck reached third. Trace Willhoite drove in Houck with a sacrifice fly to give the Cyclones the lead.

Josh Blum could not hold onto the lead for Brooklyn in the fifth. With two outs, Casey Cook smacked a double to left. Hartl drove in Cook with a base hit, but he overslid second base and turned into the third out.

Brett Banks and Ryan Ammons (W, 7-1) helped the Cyclones through the sixth and seventh innings scoreless on the mound. After Pence bounced back for a scoreless fifth and Kai Wynyard only allowed a walk in the sixth, it was up to Adonis Villavicencio (L, 3-3) in the bottom of the seventh.

Brooklyn made Villavicencio work with a couple of at bats requiring double-digit pitches. After Villavicencio set down the first two batters, Onix Vega tripled. A walk brought Vargas up to the plate, and he hit his first High-A home run of the season to salvage a split of the doubleheader.

Hub City tries to level the series on Friday night with RHP D.J. McCarty (1-5, 5.17 ERA) on the mound. Brooklyn has yet to name a starter. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. ET.







