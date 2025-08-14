Hot Rods Game Notes

Starting with Success... Bowling Green picked up a win in the series opener, 6-4 on Wednesday. Rome jumped onto the scoreboard first, eventually taking a 4-1 lead into the top of the fifth inning. Aidan Smith pummeled a three-run homer to left, tying the game at 4-4 after five innings. Ryan Spikes pushed the Hot Rod ahead with a two-run single in the top of the eighth, giving Bowling Green a 6-4 lead. Alexander Alberto struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth, locking up the first victory of the series.

Double-Digit Dingers... Aidan Smith blasted homer No. 11 this year in the opening game in Rome. He is one of three Hot Rods hitters to reach double-digit homers this season, along with Mac Horvath (14) and Ryan Spikes (10). There are two other hitters on the cusp of joining the club, including Emilien Pitre (9) and Jhon Diaz (9).

All About Alberto... Alexander Alberto locked up his second save of the season in the 6-4 win on Wednesday. The righty is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, tossing 7.2 scoreless innings over his last eight outings. Over this span, he has struck out 14 batters compared to two walks. He has held opponents to a .115 batting average while recording a 0.65 WHIP.

Broecker on the Bases... Hot Rods catcher Bryan Broecker has reached base safely in 10 consecutive games. Over this streak, he is hitting .308 (8-for-26) but most of his success has come from walks. Broecker has worked 13 walks compared to just eight strikeouts. This has resulted in a .550 OBP during the streak, as well as a .600 OBP during his five games in August.

Doubleheader Dealers... Garrett Edwards gets the nod in the first game of Thursday's twin bill. The last time out, the righty tossed 4.2 innings, allowing just one run on four hits, resulting in a no-decision against Winston-Salem. The last time Edwards logged a decision for Bowling Green was in a loss to the Asheville Tourists on June 27. Marcus Johnson is slated to start the second game of the doubleheader. In his previous start, Johnon tossed a quality start against Winston-Salem, surrendering three runs on seven hits, striking out eight batters in the process. Johnson's eight strikeouts are the second most he has logged this season, falling just short of his 10 strikeouts on August 2.







