Tourists Overpower Dash with 10-1 Victory
Published on August 14, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Dash (43-66) fell in game three of the six-game series against the Asheville Tourists (46-63), 10-1. An early 3-0 lead proved too much for Winston-Salem, which could not mount a second straight comeback victory.
The Tourists struck early and often on Thursday.
In the second, a Max Holy walk turned into an RBI single from Mason Lytle to give Asheville an early 1-0 lead.
In the third, Walker Janek doubled and later scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 2-0.
Then, in the fourth, Asheville struck again. Max Holy singled, stole second, and was later brought home on a sac fly from Drew Vogel to give Asheville a 3-0 cushion.
It took the Dash to the bottom of the first to scratch across their first run of the game. A Cole McConnell RBI single scored Jeral Perez to bring the Dash within two.
However, the 3-1 deficit didn't last long.
Asheville tagged reliever Seth Keener for four runs in the top of the seventh.
The combination of walks, errors, and sac flies, as well as a single, unwound the Dash righty and gave the Tourists the momentum to take a 7-1 lead.
Asheville tacked on more insurance in the eighth. Janek blooped an RBI single off Joseph Yabbour and scored Hector Salas. A Jancel Villarroel sac fly brought home Yamal Encarnacion to make it 9-1.
Yabbour surrendered four hits and X runs over 1.1 innings of relief.
In the end, the Tourists scored the game's final seven runs to take the 10-1 win. Asheville also out-hit Winston-Salem 11-5.
Winston-Salem's starter, Christian Oppor, had a tough start. He went 3.0 innings, allowed a pair of runs on two hits. On the other side, Andrew Taylor hurled 5.0 innings of two-hit baseball and did not allow a run.
In the middle of the game, Dash catcher Juan Gonzolez and manager Pat Leyland were both ejected after they argued a call made by the field umpire Evan Anderson. The play occurred behind second base on a stolen base from Yamal Encarnacion. In the end, Encarnacion was called safe and was one of the 5 stolen bags by the Tourists in the game
Winston-Salem will look to even up the series on Friday, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
