Monmouth QB Derek Robertson to Sign Autographs at August 22nd BlueClaws Game

Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Monmouth quarterback Derek Robertson, a Pre-Season All-American, will be signing autographs and throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at the BlueClaws game on Friday, August 22nd.

August 22nd also includes post-game fireworks.

Robertson returns to Monmouth this fall for his graduate season and was named the Preseason CAA Offensive Player of the year, Preseason First Team All-America by Phil Steele, and a member of the FCS Preseason Walter Payton Award Watch List

Last year, he threw for 3,937 yards, the most in Monmouth history and the most by an FCS player at the end of the regular season. His 31 touchdowns were most in the CAA and third most in the FCS at the end of the regular season. He also threw for at least 350 yards in seven different games last year.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday, August 19th for a seven-game, six-day series against Hudson Valley (Yankees). Fireworks follow games on both Thursday, August 21st and Friday, August 22nd.







