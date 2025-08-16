Runs and Hits Galore in Friday Night Bash

Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - An offensive shootout occurred on Friday night at Truist Stadium, as the Winston-Salem Dash walked away from the battle with an 11-6 win over the Asheville Tourists.

Both clubs scored in the opening frame. The Tourists (46-64) earned one run while the Dash (44-66) responded with two.

Trailing by one entering the home third, Winston-Salem struck again to retake the advantage for good. Their bats put up four runs on the scoreboard off of Derek True (L, 2-6). The starter gave up seven runs in four innings on the night.

Asheville scored runs in the fifth and eighth innings, but the pitching couldn't keep up with the Dash offense, preventing a comeback.

During the contest, Asheville had RBI hits from Jancel Villarroel, Kenni Gomez and Walker Janek, who had two.

Continuing the series tomorrow, Asheville and Winston-Salem battle with a 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday first pitch.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.