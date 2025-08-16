Drive Fall, 8-6, to Grasshoppers, Slip into Three-Way Tie for First in SAL Second Half

Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Greensboro, N.C. - The Greenville Drive (57-55) dropped a back-and-forth contest Friday night, falling 8-6 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (78-33) at First National Bank Field. With the loss, the series is now even at two games apiece, and the Drive slip into a three-way tie for first place in the South Atlantic League's second-half standings with Bowling Green and Hub City.

Greenville struck first in the opening frame, capitalizing on early command struggles from Greensboro starter Carlson Reed. Mason White and Nelly Taylor worked back-to-back walks, and Johanfran Garcia singled to right to plate White. Taylor later came home on a double play ball, giving the Drive a quick 2-0 edge.

The Grasshoppers answered in the second, stringing together a four-run inning against Greenville starter Blake Aita. Keiner Delgado walked and swiped both second and third before Sammy Stafura's RBI single put Greensboro on the board. Lonnie White Jr. added an RBI knock, Konnor Griffin drove in another with a single, and chaos ensued when White Jr. swiped home as Griffin stole second, putting the Grasshoppers ahead 4-2.

Greenville trimmed the deficit in the fourth, as Freili Encarnacion reached on an error, advanced on Will Turner's single, and scored on an Albert Feliz sacrifice fly to make it 4-3.

The Drive's hopes were dented again in the fifth, when Greensboro's top of the order erupted. Lonnie White Jr. doubled, Griffin walked, and Will Taylor blasted a three-run homer to right-his eighth of the season-extending the Grasshoppers' lead to 7-3.

But Greenville clawed back in the sixth with its biggest rally of the night. After a Justin Riemer strikeout, Encarnacion walked and Andruw Musett singled. Turner worked a walk to load the bases, and Feliz struck out for the second out. With the inning on the line, Fraymi De Leon delivered, lining a two-run double to right that brought the Drive within two. White and Taylor then worked back-to-back walks, forcing home Turner to cut the deficit to 7-6. Greensboro reliever Inmer Lobo was lifted after just one out, but Julian Bosnic managed to escape further damage.

The Grasshoppers tacked on a crucial insurance run in the seventh. Will Taylor legged out a bunt single, swiped second, and later scored on Delgado's RBI knock to right, making it 8-6.

From there, Greensboro's bullpen shut the door. Jake Shirk spun two scoreless innings before Jack Carey recorded his third save in the ninth, stranding White at third after his leadoff double.

White finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, and two runs scored for Greenville, while De Leon delivered two RBIs with his sixth-inning double. Turner added a hit, walk, and run scored, and Garcia chipped in an RBI single. The Drive managed just five hits but drew nine walks to stay within striking distance.

For Greensboro, Will Taylor paced the offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including the decisive three-run homer. White Jr. added two hits, two runs scored, and a stolen home, while Griffin reached base twice and drove in a run.

On the mound, Aita (3-4) took the loss for Greenville, allowing four runs in 1.2 innings. Danny Kirwin yielded three more in relief, while Jonathan Brand worked three steady innings with just one run allowed. Bosnic (5-2) earned the win for Greensboro, and Carey notched the save.

The Drive and Grasshoppers continue their six-game series on Saturday, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.







