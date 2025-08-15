Hot Rods Game Notes

Twin Bill Troubles... Bowling Green dropped both games of a doubleheader on Thursday, 1-0 and 2-0. Although the offense struggled, the pitching shined without backup. Garrett Edwards hurled 4.0 innings of one-run baseball in the first matchup, handing the duties off to Drew Dowd, who tossed 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. In game two, Marcus Johnson went 6.0 frames, striking out nine batters in the process, falling one shy of his career high.

Happy Hurling... The starting rotation has been strong to start the series in Rome. Trevor Harrison started the first game, allowing one earned run over 3.2 innings. Garrett Edwards started the second game, allowing just one run over 4.0 frames. Marcus Johnson followed up with another quality starter, his ninth of the season, tossing 6.0 innings while allowing two runs.

Double-Digit Dingers... Aidan Smith blasted homer No. 11 this year in the opening game in Rome. He is one of three Hot Rods hitters to reach double-digit homers this season, along with Mac Horvath (14) and Ryan Spikes (10). There are two other hitters on the cusp of joining the club, including Emilien Pitre (9) and Jhon Diaz (9).

All About Alberto... Alexander Alberto locked up his second save of the season in the 6-4 win on Wednesday. The righty is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, tossing 7.2 scoreless innings over his last eight outings. Over this span, he has struck out 14 batters compared to two walks. He has held opponents to a .115 batting average while recording a 0.65 WHIP.

Southpaw Slinger... Garrett Gainey is slated for the start on Friday in Rome. The lefty has experienced his best stretch of the season, putting together a strong four starts. Gainey has allowed just two runs over his previous 20.0 innings, striking out 12 batters while walking just three. His past four starts have all gone exactly 5.0 frames, marking his career-high, all with Bowling Green. Two of those starts were scoreless appearances, including July 23 in Asheville and August 9 against Winston-Salem.







