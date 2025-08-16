Renegades Take Down IronBirds, 5-2

Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, NY - Behind a historic performance from Xavier Rivas, the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Aberdeen IronBirds 5-2 on Friday at Heritage Financial Park. Rivas threw a gem in his second High-A start, striking out 12 across seven one-run innings. Rivas (1-0) retired the final 12 batters he faced, striking out six of the last nine. His 12 strikeouts are tied for the most by a Renegade this season, matching Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz's 12 strikeouts on April 25 at Asheville. It is also the most punchouts by a left-hander in franchise history, and fell one shy of the single-game team record. Aberdeen struck for their lone run in the first to take a 1-0 lead. Hudson Haskin doubled and scored on an RBI single by Ethan Anderson.

The Renegades jumped on IronBirds starter Juan Rojas to go in front 4-1 in the bottom of the first. Dillon Lewis drew a walk before Kaeden Kent launched his first professional home run. A Engelth Urena walk, Juan Matheus single, and Core Jackson hit by pitch loaded the bases. Tyler Wilson notched an infield single that brought home Urena, and Matheus scored on an RBI groundout by Camden Troyer.

In the fifth, Hudson Valley extended their lead to 5-1. Urena was hit by a pitch and later in the inning scored on a throwing error by Ryan Stafford.

Aberdeen made it 5-2 in the eighth. Nate George doubled, reached third on a passed ball, and came home on a throwing error by Urena.

Tony Rossi shut the door in the ninth, stranding two runners on base to earn his seventh save of the season in the 5-2 victory.

Hudson Valley continues their series with Aberdeen on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 4:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Andrew Landry (2-1, 2.53) takes the mound for the Renegades, while Luis De Leon (3-3, 3.73) gets the start for Aberdeen. For station listings and to listen live slide to www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast.

Saturday's game is the second annual Bhutan Night, as the Renegades support the growth of baseball in the Kingdom of Bhutan. Also, the first 1,000 fans receive a George Lombard Jr. Bobblehead giveaway presented by K104. For tickets and more information, visit www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

