Quartet of Lefties Stifle Hot Rods for 14 Innings Thursday

Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors pitcher Jacob Kroeger

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors pitcher Jacob Kroeger(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga - Herick Hernandez, Riley Frey, Jacob Kroeger and Jacob Gomez combined to shutout the Hot Rods not once, but twice in Thursday's double-header, taking a 2-1 series lead into the weekend.

By all accounts, Rome's 2-0 shutout of Bowling Green in game two set a new franchise record for the most in a single season, surpassing last year's total (15) set by Mike Steed's staff. Shutout no.16 also ties the Erie Seawolves (Detroit Double-A) for the most in professional baseball this season.

Game One: Emperors 1, Hot Rods 0

The new no.20 prospect in the Braves system, Herick Hernandez, started game one of the twin bill for the Emperors and worked four scoreless innings despite walking a career-high six batsmen. His five strikeouts, including back-to-back to Daniel Vellojin and Aidan Smith in the fourth with two in scoring position, were instrumental in keeping himself in the game.

Bowling Green's struggles with runners in scoring position (0-for-6 with nine LOB) favored Hernandez, whose pitch count reached 85 before Manger Angel Flores went to Riley Frey ahead of the fifth inning. Herick has now string together three consecutive scoreless starts in the month of August, amounting to a 1.14 WHIP over 14.0 innings.

Offensively, Rome manufactured its only run in the first inning. Colby Jones, who has now hit safely in ten of his first 13 starts since his August 1st call-up, led off with a single and swiped second on the second pitch of Alex Lodise's at-bat, whose groundball to the right side then moved Jones to third. Isaiah Drake, a .281 hitter with runners in scoring position this season, then sent a bloop single into shallow left field on Garrett Edwards' 1-2 fastball, bringing home Jones.

With no insulation around his team's 1-0 lead entering the fifth inning, Riley Frey surrendered a single in each of the final three innings but induced a pair of double-plays, holding the Hot Rods scoreless and earning him his second winning decision of 2025.

Game Two: Emperors 2, Hot Rods 0

Game two starting pitcher Jacob Kroger continued his JR Ritchie-like-run of starts of allowing three or fewer runs. A Hunter Haas double in the third inning was the only hit surrendered by Kroeger over six innings. Last year's tenth-round selection out of Division II Maryville University lowered his season ERA to 1.98 across 21 starts. Over his 28 career starts, the lefty has given up two or fewer runs 26 times.

Singles from Jake Steels and Colby Jones produced a run in the third inning off Bowling Green's Marcus Johnson. The very next inning, Keshawn Ogan's double to left center field brought around Justin Janas who had reached on a fielder's choice. Johnson pitched the entirety of game two for the Hot Rods and did well scattering eight Rome base hits but ultimately took the loss.

Angel Flores went to Jacob Gomez for the top of the seventh inning who worked around two early baserunners and secured the double-header sweep.

Garrett Baumann (3-8, 4.05) is Friday's probable starter for the Emperors (46-63) and left-hander Garrett Gainey (2-3, 3.43) goes for the Hot Rods (58-51). First pitch is set for 7:00PM ET.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.