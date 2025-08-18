Braunschweig Blazes Path to SAL Player of the Week

ROME, GA -- The South Atlantic League, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, today announced their weekly award winners for the week of August 11th through the 17th which included Rome's Logan Braunschweig.

35 days removed from being taken on day two of the Major League Baseball Draft and 18 days removed from his debut, Logan Braunschweig received his first professional accolade on Monday: South Atlantic League Player of the Week.

In five starts against the Bowling Green Hot Rods this past week, Braunschweig went 10-for-17 (.588) with two doubles and five RBI. A hit streak that began on August 5th in Greenville grew to nine-games and is currently tied for the second longest active streak in the South Atlantic League. Over that nine-game span, six multi-hit efforts including one three-hit game fuel a .533 average and 1.243 OPS.

Braunschweig is the third Emperor to take home Player of the Week honors over the past two seasons, joining EJ Exposito and Drew Compton. Logan and the Emperors head to Asheville, North Carolina this week for six games against the Tourists (Astros High-A).

