Drive Earn Split with Grasshoppers, Take Control of South Division Lead

Published on August 18, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, N.C. - The Greenville Drive (58-56) slugged their way to an 11-7 victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (79-34) on Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Field, splitting the six-game set and seizing sole possession of first place in the South Atlantic League's second-half standings. With the win, the Drive now hold a one-game lead over both Hub City and Bowling Green.

Greenville's offense erupted for four home runs, highlighted by clutch long balls from Freili Encarnacion, Johanfran Garcia, Will Turner, and Albert Feliz, who combined to drive in 10 of the team's 11 runs. The Drive tallied 11 hits and nine walks in a balanced attack that built a comfortable cushion before staving off a late Greensboro push.

Early Fireworks

After a scoreless first, Garcia ignited the scoring with a leadoff single in the second. Encarnacion followed by launching a two-run homer to left, his sixth of the season, giving Greenville a quick 2-0 lead. Turner and Justin Riemer added back-to-back singles, and after a double play advanced Turner to third, a wild pitch brought him home to make it 3-0.

Greensboro answered in the bottom half when Callan Moss lifted a solo homer to center, but the Drive weren't done. In the third, Garcia struck again, belting a two-run shot to left, stretching the lead to 5-1.

Drive Keep Swinging

Turner provided the biggest blow of the afternoon in the fifth. After singles from Mason White and Nelly Taylor, Turner hammered a three-run homer to right, pushing the advantage to 8-1. Feliz added on in the sixth with a two-run blast to right - his seventh of the year - making it 10-1 Greenville.

Greensboro battled back with a four-run sixth, fueled by Lonnie White Jr.'s two-run double and Easton Carmichael's two-run homer, trimming the deficit to 10-5. But Greenville's patient approach paid off in the seventh. Encarnacion was hit by a pitch, Turner and Riemer drew consecutive walks, and Feliz forced home a run with another free pass to extend the lead to 11-5.

Grasshoppers Rally Falls Short

The Grasshoppers scratched two more runs across in the ninth. Titus Dumitru led off with a solo homer, his sixth, and after Jared Jones was hit by a pitch, Konnor Griffin drove him in with a single to left-center. A misplay by Nelly Taylor allowed Griffin to advance to second, but reliever Noah Dean regrouped, striking out White Jr. to end the game.

Pitching Notes

Greenville starter Shane Drohan worked two innings, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three. Michael Sansone (3-3) delivered five innings of long relief, scattering six hits and striking out five to earn the win. Dean closed the final two frames, yielding two runs but securing the victory.

On the Greensboro side, starter Victor Cabreja (0-1) was tagged for five runs in three innings, including two homers, and took the loss.

Offensive Leaders

Will Turner: 3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB

Johanfran Garcia: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Freili Encarnacion: HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, HBP

Albert Feliz: HR, 3 RBI, BB

Greenville went just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position but maximized its power, as all 10 RBIs came via homers or walks.

Standings Outlook

With the series split, Greenville solidified its standing atop a tight South Atlantic League South Division race. The Drive's one-game edge over Hub City and Bowling Green puts them in control entering the final stretch of August.

The Drive will remain on the road this upcoming week for a critical series at Hub City as they continue their postseason push.







