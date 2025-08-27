Drive Fall 5-2 Amid Missed Chances in Final Homestand Opener

Published on August 26, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - A tough third inning spelled the difference on Tuesday night at Fluor Field, as the Greenville Drive (60-61) dropped the opener of a crucial six-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (62-57), 5-2. With just 11 games remaining in the regular season, the loss dropped Greenville into third place in the South Division second-half standings-two games back of first-place Hub City and one game behind Bowling Green for second.

The Drive jumped ahead early in the first inning when Franklin Arias walked and later scored on a fielding error by Hot Rods first baseman Raudelis Martinez. But that slim lead evaporated quickly in the third inning as Bowling Green's offense came alive against Drive starter Luis Cohen.

Daniel Vellojin led off with a double and scored on Émilien Pitre's RBI double to tie the game. Two batters later, Aidan Smith launched a two-run homer to left-center to give Bowling Green the lead. On the very next swing, Mac Horvath followed with a solo shot, making it 4-1 Hot Rods. Cohen (1-2) was pulled mid-inning after allowing four runs on four hits in just 2.1 innings of work.

Greenville clawed one run back in the fifth when Freili Encarnacion was hit by a pitch, advanced on a walk and a single, and scored on a double play ball off the bat of Justin Gonzales, trimming the deficit to 4-2. But the Hot Rods added insurance in the sixth. Facing reliever Luis Guerrero, Bowling Green loaded the bases on a walk, an error, and another walk before Horvath coaxed a free pass to force in a run, extending the lead to 5-2.

From there, the Hot Rods' bullpen slammed the door. Starter Trevor Harrison (1-1) earned his first win of the season, allowing just two runs (one earned) across 5.1 innings while striking out five. Relievers Noah Beal, Seth Chavez, and Alexander Alberto combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, with Alberto notching his third save.

Greenville had chances late, including in the seventh when Arias singled and Gonzales followed with a base hit to put runners on the corners with one out. But a strikeout from Nelly Taylor and another from Johanfran Garcia ended the threat. In total, the Drive stranded 10 runners and went just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Arias provided the spark offensively, reaching base three times on two hits and a walk while scoring once. Riemer and Garcia added singles, while Gonzales reached twice with a hit and a walk. Still, Greenville's lineup couldn't solve Bowling Green's bullpen down the stretch.

The Hot Rods were led by Pitre, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, and an RBI, and Smith, who homered, drove in two, and stole two bases. Horvath chipped in with his 15th home run of the year and two RBIs.

The two clubs continue their pivotal series Wednesday night at Fluor Field. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. as Greenville looks to even the series and keep pace in the tight South Division race.







