Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on August 26, 2025

One Final Trip... The Hot Rods take on the final road trip of the regular season, doing battle with the Greenville Drive. The trip comes after a split series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers with Bowling Green dropping the finale, 4-1. Santiago Suarez dealt 4.0 solid frames, allowing three runs in the process. Blake Robertson plated the only run with an RBI double, but there was no more offense to follow, ending in a 4-1 Greensboro victory.

The Season Comes Full Circle... Bowling Green began the road schedule the same way they will end in, in Greenville, South Carolina. The Hot Rods took the opening series of the season, a three-game set, at Fluor Field. Greenville came to Bowling Green Ballpark on May 20, splitting a series with the Hot Rods. They were also the opponent for the first three games after the All-Star Break, ending in a 2-1 series win for Bowling Green as well. Overall, heading into the final regular season series between the two squads, the Hot Rods lead the series 7-5, with two wins in South Carolina and five in Kentucky.

Scoreless Streaks... The Bowling Green bullpen has been lights out as of late. Drew Dowd is leading the way, putting together 10 straight scoreless outings in relief. For Dowd, this includes 14.2 innings, as well as 17 strikeouts compared to two walks. This ties the longest scoreless streak for Hot Rods pitchers this season, tying Derrick Eddington who accomplished the feat between April 22 and May 13.

Mac Makes His Way on Base.. During the series against Greensboro, Mac Horvath reached base safely in the final five games of the series. Horvath is 5-for-17 (.294) over this stretch, working two walks compared to just three strikeouts. He has also made the most of his time on base, stealing four bases while only being caught once.

Bouncing Back... Trevor Harrison looks to find more success in Greenville. The righty went 4.1 frames against Greensboro in his last outing, surrendering six earned runs while striking out six. Over his first two starts, and 9.2 innings, he allowed just one earned run. This will be the first time that Harrison has faced the Drive, but he is no stranger to the Red Sox organization. Between the Single-A Salem Red Sox and the FCL, he has faced a Red Sox opponent three times. Over those outings, he managed a 1.76 ERA during 15.1 innings of work.







