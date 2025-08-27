BlueClaws Drop 3-0 Series Opener in Aberdeen

Published on August 26, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Five Aberdeen pitchers held the BlueClaws to three hits and Aberdeen topped Jersey Shore 4-0 on Tuesday night at Ripken Stadium.

Jersey Shore had their three game win streak snapped in the series-opening loss.

Aberdeen opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning on a single from Victor Figueroa off Reese Dutton to take a quick 2-0 lead.

Dutton kept the game at 2-0 into the bottom of the fifth when Edwin Amparo singled home a run to make it 3-0. Amparo ended up at third base, and after getting caught between third and home after a pick-off, was able to score the fourth run.

Dutton (2-5) came out after five, allowing four runs. Kevin Warunek threw a scoreless sixth for Jersey Shore. Casey Steward and Jake Eddington followed with scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth.

Wellington Aracena started for the IronBirds and gave up one hit over four shutout innings. Christian Herberholz (5-4) earned the win with a scoreless fifth.

Phillies 2024 first round pick Dante Nori made his BlueClaws debut, going 1-3 with two walks. Aroon Escobar and Kehden Hettiger had the other two BlueClaws hits.

The BlueClaws and IronBirds continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Sam Highfill starts for Jersey Shore.







