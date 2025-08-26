Phillies First-Rounder Nori Joins BlueClaws from Clearwater

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Dante Nori, the Phillies first round pick in the 2024 draft, has joined the BlueClaws from Clearwater. The centerfielder, a native of Northville, Michigan, was the 27th overall pick in last year's draft.

Nori was hitting .262 at the time of the promotion, with 16 doubles, 11 triples, four home runs, 43 RBIs, 37 stolen bases. He hit .304 in June and .324 in July. At the time of his promotion, Nori led the Florida State League in hits with 111, was second in triples, and third in walks with 66.

Dante Nori had 4 hits and launched his first home run of the season in yesterday's @Threshers win! pic.twitter.com/tdHicD9GbB - Phillies Player Development (@PhilsPlayerDev) May 11, 2025

He was also named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for July.

Further, he becomes the 17th Phillies first round pick to play for the BlueClaws, following both Aidan Miller (2023 draft) and Justin Crawford (2022 draft) who were with the BlueClaws last season. Andrew Painter (2001 draft) and Mick Abel (2022 draft) were both with the BlueClaws in 2022.

Nori will be with the BlueClaws this week in Aberdeen and for the final series of the regular season, September 2nd through 7th at ShoreTown Ballpark against Brooklyn (Mets). The BlueClaws have post-game fireworks on September 2nd, 5th, and 6th.







