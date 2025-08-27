Smith and Horvath Go Back-To-Back, Hot Rods Take Down Drive 5-2

Greenville, South Carolina - A four-run third inning, including back-to-back homers from Aidan Smith and Mac Horvath, led the Bowling Green Hot Rods (28-27, 62-57) to a 5-2 win over the Greenville Drive (27-28, 60-61) on Tuesday at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina.

The Drive brought in the first run of the game in the bottom of the first against Hot Rods starter Trevor Harrison. Franklin Arias led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a Justin Gonzalez groundout. Johanfran Garcia hit an infield fly, and an error from Raudelis Martinez allowed Arias to score, giving the Drive a 1-0 lead.

Bowling Green broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the third inning against Greenville starter Luis Cohen. Daniel Vellojin led off the inning with a double, and scored on an Emilien Pitre double, tying the game at 1-1. Smith blasted a two-run homer to left, scoring Pitre as well, giving the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead. Horvath made it back-to-back long balls with a solo homer of his own, increasing the lead to 4-1.

Another run came in to score for Greenville against Harrison in the bottom of the fifth. Freili Encarnacion was hit by a pitch, Justin Riemer walked, and Franklin Arias singled to load the bases. Justin Gonzales rolled into a double play, scoring Encarnacion, making it a 4-2 game.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the sixth inning against MLB rehabber Luis Guerrero. Daniel Vellojin walked, and Carlos Colmenarez reached on a Guerrero error, and Pitre walked to load the bases. Horvath worked a bases-loaded walk, pushing in Vellojin, enhancing the Hot Rods lead to 5-2.

Neither team would score the rest of the game, resulting in a series-opening victory for the Hot Rods, 5-2.

Harrison (1-1) received the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on three over 5.1 innings, striking out five and walking five in the process. Cohen (1-2) was given the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits, walking one and striking out two through 2.1 frames. Alexander Alberto (3) earned the save, tossing 1.0 scoreless innings, walking two and striking out two.

The Hot Rods and Drive play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:45 PM CT first pitch at Fluor Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Garrett Edwards (5-4, 2.68) against Greenville LHP Devin Futrell (0-1, 1.35).

