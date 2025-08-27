Roselli Rockets Walk-Off Blast as Comeback 'Clones Walk-Off Hudson Valley, 10-9

Published on August 26, 2025

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - RF Nick Roselli clobbered a three-run walk-off home run to finish off an insurmountable comeback on Tuesday night, as the Brooklyn Cyclones took down the Hudson Valley Renegades, 10-0, on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. The Cyclones erased 7-0 and 8-5 deficits in the win. All nine Cyclones reached safely, while eight of nine logged at least one base hit.

Tuesday marked the 2nd straight home game that Roselli provided the walk-off knock. The Levittown, NY native provided the walk-off knock last Sunday against Hub City, in addition to Tuesday night's walk-off three-run blast.

The victory marks Brooklyn's 4th walk-off home run of the year, as Roselli joins SS Marco Vargas and C Ronald Hernandez as 'Clones who have launched walk-off shots. The four game-ending bombs tie the franchise record, pulling even with the 2010 squad.

Roselli was one of four 'Clones to log multi-hit efforts in the victory. Vargas, CF Yohairo Cuevas and 3B Colin Houck all collected two hits as well

The Renegades wasted little time to crack the scoreboard. After a walk, single and hit by pitch loaded the bases, Gomez issued a wild pitch, allowing 2B Core Jackson to score the game's first run. Gomez buckled down though, and retired the next batter to end the inning and prevent further damage.

Hudson Valley's bats erupted in the 2nd, sending 12 men to the plate. After RF Camden Troyer began the frame with a double, LF Luis Durango drove him home on an RBI single. Durango would then steal 2nd base, and score himself on an RBI triple from DH Joe Delossantos to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

After CF Dillon Lewis drew a walk, Delossantos came home to score when Lewis proceeded to try to steal second and get caught in a rundown to allow the run to score. With the bases empty and one down, Hudson Valley kept the line moving. Jackson would lace a double, and later score on an RBI base hit from SS Kaeden Kent to push the lead to 5-0. That would be all for Gomez, who departed having allowed six hits, two walks and a hit batter.

RHP Eduardo Herrera came on in relief with two down and a man on first. Herrera couldn't stop the bleeding, as he walked three straight, the last of which came Troyer up to bat with the bases loaded to score yet another run for the 'Gades. From there, Herrera beamed Durango with a pitch with the bases loaded to score yet another - the sixth of the frame for HV. Delossantos, the 12th batter of the inning, would then lineout to end the inning.

Trailing 7-0, the Brooklyn bats went to work in the bottom of the 2nd. Back-to-back singles from Cuevas and Houck began the inning. An errant pickoff throw allowed both men to advance into scoring position. After a strikeout and a walk, LF John Bay came to the plate for his first High-A at bat. Bay logged an RBI groundout to second, trimming Brooklyn's deficit to 7-1.

With two in scoring position and two away, 1B Corey Collins smoked a two-run double to shave the deficit to 7-3. Collins then scored himself, when Vargas plated him with an RBI triple. Decker did get 2B Boston Baro to fly out with Vargas on 3rd to end the frame.

After the teams traded zeroes in the 3rd, Brooklyn continued to scratch away in the 4th. Hernandez got the frame started with a leadoff double, and scored one batter later when Roselli skied a double himself to score Hernandez and cut the deficit to 7-5. Still, Decker would strike out the next three batters to halt the threat.

The scoring continued in the 6th. After Durango drew a 1-out walk, he'd steal 2nd base for his second steal of the game. The speedster then nabbed 3rd, and a throwing error from Hernandez enabled Durango to complete his trot around the bases and score, extending the 'Gades lead to 8-5.

Brooklyn did get the run back in the home half. With a runner on 2nd and two down, Vargas laced an RBI single to score Bay and trim the deficit to 8-6. Brooklyn did get the tying runs in scoring position afterwards thanks to a double from Baro, but DH Trace Willhoite would ground out to end the inning.

The 'Clones cut it to a one-run gap in the 7th. After Cuevas began the frame with a triple, Houck brought him home with a sacrifice fly. Still, the next two were retired for Brooklyn to end the frame.

Brooklyn put the tying run on base with a leadoff walk in the 8th by Bay, but failed to plate him.

In the 9th, the Renegades picked up a crucial insurance run. With two in scoring position and one out, Kent hit into an RBI groundout, pushing the Hudson Valley lead to 9-7.

In the home half, things did not look good to start as the first two men were retired. From there, Brooklyn brought the tying run to the plate after Houck's two out single. From there, Hernandez drew a walk. Hudson Valley brought in RHP Tyrone Yulie with the winning run at the plate. From there, Roselli launched his first High-A home run - a walk-off shot to right center to send the Brooklyn faithful home happy to complete the comeback. The 3 hour and 37 minute contest marked Brooklyn's longest game of the year.

Brooklyn and Hudson Valley continue their series on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Irving Cota is slated to make his High-A debut for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by Hudson Valley's RHP Bryce Cunningham (5-1, 1.78 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m.







