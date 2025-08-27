Eighth Inning Crushes Asheville in Loss

Published on August 26, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Opening the final home series of 2025, the Asheville Tourists fell to the Hub City Spartanburgers 10-4 on Tuesday night at McCormick Field.

With great starting pitching early from both sides, the Tourists (49-68) broke the ice in the fourth inning with a two-run homer from Walker Janek.

The Spartanburgers (60-60) cut the deficit in half during the top of the fifth. A misplayed ball led to an inside-the-park home run. Asheville got the run back in the home half of the frame with a solo blast from Max Holy.

Tied at three heading to the seventh, Asheville's final run came on a Holy RBI single to give the Tourists a 4-3 edge. That marked the last positive note for the club tonight.

In the eighth, five hits and three walks from Hub City sent 11 men to the plate. They scored six runs to take a commanding lead and put the game out of reach. Brandon McPherson (L, 0-2) pitched a one-two-three in the seventh during his first frame of relief, but the wheels fell off the bus in his second frame as he couldn't make it out of the inning.

Asheville and Hub City will battle in Game 2 of the series tomorrow. Wednesday's first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2025

