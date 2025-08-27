Brooklyn Walks off Renegades

Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades suffered a heartbreaking 10-9 walk-off defeat at the hands of the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night at Maimonides Park. The Renegades opened the scoring in the first to take a 1-0 lead. Core Jackson walked and later scored on a wild pitch with Josh Moylan at the plate.

In the second, Hudson Valley extended their lead to 7-0 with a six-run frame against Franklin Gomez. Camden Troyer doubled to lead off the frame and scored on an RBI single by Luis Durango. Joe Delossantos tripled home Durango and later scored when Dillon Lewis was caught in a rundown on a pickoff play at first base. Jackson then doubled and Kaeden Kent drove him in with an RBI single. Hudson Valley later added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk and a bases-loaded hit by pitch.

Brooklyn responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the second to make it 7-4. Yohairo Cuevas and Colin Houck each singled before an RBI groundout from John Bay. After a Nick Roselli walk, Corey Collins notched a two-run double, and Marco Vargas tripled home Collins.

In the fourth, consecutive doubles by Ronald Hernandez and Roselli cut the Renegades lead to 7-5.

Durango created a run in the sixth for Hudson Valley. He walked, stole two bases, and scored on a throwing error to make it 8-5. Durango was on base all five times he came to the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs, a walk and a hit by pitch. He tied the Renegades single-game franchise record with four stolen bases, tying Anthony Seigler's mark from July 6, 2022 at Jersey Shore.

In the bottom of the sixth Bay singled, stole second, and scored on a Vargas RBI single to cut the deficit to 8-6.

Brooklyn made it 8-7 in the seventh, as Cuevas tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Houck.

The Renegades got an insurance run in the ninth. Dillon Lewis walked, stole second, and later scored on a Kent RBI groundout against Brett Banks.

However, the Cyclones scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn a 10-9 win. After singles by Houck and Hernadez, Nick Roselli launched a three-run walk-off homer to right off Tyrone Yulie for the win.

