Grasshoppers Open Final Home Series with 5-3 Win over Blue Rocks
Published on August 26, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured a 5-3 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the opening game of their final home series. With the win, Greensboro improved to 38-17 on the season, while Wilmington dropped to 21-34. Despite the loss, Wilmington narrowly outhit Greensboro, 7-6, with both teams committing one error.
Designated hitter Callan Moss led the offensive effort for the Grasshoppers, going 3-for-4 with a double and one run scored. Additional hits came from Keiner Delgado, Will Taylor, and Titus Dumitru.
For Wilmington, outfielder Elijah Nunez paced the lineup with a 2-for-4 performance and one run scored. Infielder Juan Yepez followed with a strong showing, going 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and one run scored. TJ White, Jose Colmenares, and Armondo Cruz also added hits for the Blue Rocks.
Greensboro starter Connor Wietgrefe, a left-hander, earned the win after pitching six solid innings. He allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out four, improving his season record to 6-3.
On the mound for Wilmington, right-hander Josh Randall took the loss, falling to 0-2 on the season. Randall surrendered five hits, five earned runs, and two walks over five innings, while striking out four.
The Grasshoppers continue their final home series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks tomorrow, Wednesday, August 26 at 6:30PM for WhiteClaw Wednesday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
Images from this story
|
Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Keiner Delgado
