Final Homestand of the Regular Season Filled with Special Offers for Fan Appreciation Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







With just one homestand left in the regular season, the Cyclones are excited to end the 2025 campaign with a BANG! It will be Fan Appreciation Week from Tuesday, August 26th - Sunday, August 31st with special offers, discounts, free tickets and more. Here's a look at what's in store:

Tuesday, August 26th - Thursday, August 28th -- Amnesty Days - if you have any ticket from the 2025 season - it was too cold, it was too hot, your kids got sick, your friend bailed on you last minute -- whatever the reason, if you have an unused ticket you can exchange them for any of these games. The exchange must be done in person at the Maimonides Park Box Office. Must present a physical ticket or proof of a digital ticket.

Wednesday, August 27th -- To celebrate our 1st Half Division Title and MiLB-best 46 victories, we will be offering Field Box tickets for $4.60. To purchase -- CLICK HERE starting Tuesday, August 19th at 10 AM.

Thursday, August 28th -- With summer winding down, and the dreaded return to school almost upon us, we're offering kids 14 and under the chance at one last night of summer fun. For Thursday's game, you will get up to two (2) FREE Field Box Tickets with the purchase one one (1) adult ticket. This offer is valid IN PERSON ONLY.

Friyay isn't Just for Friday -- From Tuesday, August 26th through Friday, August 29th we are offering our Friyay Drink Deal (2 beers / seltzers / soft drinks included with your ticket for just $25). Just enter code "DRINK2" in the coupon code field before checkout and get this special offer.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.