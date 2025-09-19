Former Emperor JR Ritchie Is Now a Top 100 Prospect

ROME, Ga - With the graduation of Athletics starting pitcher Luis Morales, Atlanta's top right-handed pitching prospect, JR Ritchie, joins Cam Caminiti on baseball's top 100 prospects list.

The 35th overall pick in 2022 out of Bainbridge High School in western Washington state returned from his May 2023 Tommy John Surgery last July with the Augusta GreenJackets. Ritchie made six starts in the Carolina League before receiving a late-August promotion to High-A Rome where he spent the remainder of 2024 and the first month and a half of the 2025 season. He left behind a 2.91 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in Augusta and 1.74 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in Rome across well over 100 innings.

2025 has been a season of milestones for the three-time Pitcher of the Week honoree, starting with the Spring Breakout Game in mid-March, running through the All-Star Futures Game in July, and now finally arriving on MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects list and a member of the Gwinnett Stripers.

Cam Caminiti (no.76) and Ritchie (no.99) are the only representatives from the Braves organization on MLB Pipeline's top 100 list which included both AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep at the onset of last season. Both have since debuted.

Ritchie figures to make one more Triple-A start this Friday against the Indianapolis Indians before setting his sights on Spring Training and the 2026 season.

