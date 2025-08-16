Logan's Long Ball Lifts Winston-Salem

Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Winston-Salem, NC - Winston-Salem (44-66) unloaded a team, season high 16 hits on the Asheville Tourists (46-64) and took game four of a six-game series in 11-6 fashion. Five Dash batters record multi-hit performances as Winston-Salem evens the series

It was a back-and-forth start to Friday night's contest.

With a pair of runners in scoring position, Drake Logan stood in amidst a tight 8-6 contest.

SMASH

A high line drive snuck over the right field wall and solidified the 11-6 victory for the Tobacco Beetles, the rebrand of the Dash for the night.

The Tourists struck first early in the first, a Jancel Villarroel single scored Yamal Encarnacion to make it 1-0 from the jump.

Winston-Salem answered immediately.

A pair came across on a Jeral Perez homerun that made it 2-1. For Perez, it was his team leading 19th home run of the year.

After another two runs scored for Asheville, Winston-Salem unloaded five straight base hits and four runs in the third.

Jeral Perez, Alec Makarewicz, Cole McConnell, Logan, and Jackson Appel notched five straight base knocks to take a 6-3 lead after three.

In the fourth, Asheville tried to answer with a run in the top of the frame, but Samuel Zavala crushed his eighth home run of the year over the right field wall in the bottom of the inning to extend the lead to 7-4.

The Tourists picked up another run in the fifth, but Winston-Salem scratched an insurance run across in the bottom of the seventh on a Kyle Lodise RBI ground out.

Despite a run in the top of the eighth by the Tourists, Winston-Salem responded with Logan's homerun and cruised to an 11-6 win

Gage Ziehl started the night on the mound for the Dash and went 4.0 innings and allowing four runs and eight hits to the Tourists, who scored a run in each of the first five innings.

The bullpen was solid all night. After Ziehl, Nick Altermatt, Morris Austin, and Jarold Rosado combined for four innings of just two-run baseball. Then, Phil Fox shut the door in the ninth to seal the win. Austin (5-3) took the win for the Dash with his two scoreless innings in the sixth and seventh.

On the other side, Tourists starter Derek True (2-7) surrendered seven runs and ten hits through four innings and took the loss.

The Dash will look to clinch at least a series split with a win Saturday, first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.