Grasshoppers Outlast the Drive in 8-6 Victory Friday Evening
Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers secured an 8-6 win over the Greenville Drive on Friday evening. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 33-13 in the second half of the season, while Greenville dropped to 24-22. The Grasshoppers narrowly out-hit the Drive 8-6, committing just one defensive error.
Outfielder Will Taylor led the offensive charge for Greensboro, going 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. He was closely followed by outfielder Lonnie White Jr., who finished 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Additional hits were contributed by Konnor Griffin, Keiner Delgado, and Sammy Stafura.
For Greenville, infielder Mason White paced the offense with a 1-for-3 performance that included a double and a run scored. Johanfran Garcia, Andruw Mussett, Will Turner, and Fraymi De Leon also added hits for the Drive.
Right-handed pitcher Carlson Reed got the start for Greensboro, allowing two hits, three runs (two earned), and issuing four walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings. Left-hander Julian Bosnic earned the win, improving his record to 5-2 on the season.
Greenville starter Blake Aita, a right-hander, took the loss after surrendering four hits, four earned runs, and two walks while striking out one in 1.2 innings of work. He fell to 3-4 on the year.
The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Drive tomorrow, Saturday August 16, at 6:30 PM for PMi Night with Specialty Jerseys benefitting fallen Officer Michael Horan and Spectacular Fireworks Saturday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.
Images from this story
|
Greensboro Grasshoppers' Julian Bosnic on the mound
