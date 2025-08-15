Grasshoppers Blank Drive 8-0, Greenville Still Leads Series 2-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greenville Drive's bats went cold on Thursday night at First National Bank Field, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers rode strong pitching and timely hitting to an 8-0 shutout victory in Game 3 of the six-game series. Despite the loss, Greenville (57-54) still holds a 2-1 lead in the set against the South Atlantic League's top team.

Greenville managed six hits - all singles except for Henry Godbout's first-inning double - but stranded eight runners and went 0-for-6 with men in scoring position. Greensboro (77-33) capitalized on its chances, breaking the game open with a four-run seventh inning and getting multi-RBI performances from both Sammy Stafura and Keiner Delgado.

Early Missed Opportunities for Greenville

The Drive looked poised to strike in the opening frame when Franklin Arias worked a one-out walk and Godbout followed with a double to left-center. A wild pitch moved Godbout to third, but starter Connor Wietgrefe escaped unscathed, inducing a pop-out from Nelly Taylor and a groundout from Johanfran Garcia.

Greenville had baserunners in each of the first four innings, including singles from Justin Riemer, Taylor, and Garcia, but each rally was cut short by either strikeouts or well-timed Greensboro defense.

Grasshoppers Take Control

After two scoreless innings, Greensboro broke through in the third. A leadoff walk to Derek Berg and another free pass to Jesus Castillo set the table. Griffin's fielder's choice moved Berg to third, and Stafura delivered the first big blow - a two-run double to left for a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, Callan Moss greeted reliever Manuel Medina with a solo home run to left, extending the lead to 3-0. The Grasshoppers tacked on another in the fifth when Berg singled, Griffin walked, and Stafura drove in Berg again with a single up the middle.

Seventh Inning Surge

Greensboro put the game away in the seventh against Medina and reliever Joe Vogatsky. Berg walked, Castillo singled, and Griffin roped an RBI single to left-center. Stafura's sacrifice fly made it 6-0 before Delgado launched a two-run homer to right, pushing the margin to eight.

That was more than enough for Greensboro's pitching staff. Wietgrefe (4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 5 K) and winner Jaycob Deese (2.0 IP, 0 H, 2 K) combined to keep Greenville scoreless through six, and relievers Alexis Torres and J.P. Massey closed out the shutout with three innings of one-hit ball.

Drive Pitching Line

Adam Smith (3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) took the loss, his third of the year. Medina allowed three runs over 2.1 innings before Vogatsky surrendered two more in the seventh.

At the Plate

Riemer led Greenville with a 2-for-2 night and a walk. Arias, Taylor, Garcia, and Godbout each had one hit. Godbout's double was the lone extra-base hit for the Drive. Stafura paced Greensboro's offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, while Delgado and Moss each homered.

Up Next

The series continues Friday night in Greensboro, with Greenville looking to rebound and maintain its series edge. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







