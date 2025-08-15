#StartupGVL: Driving Innovation in the Upstate

Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The final industry celebration/workforce development event of the 2025 Greenville Drive season is set for Thursday August 28th - #StartupGVL Night at the ballpark. This will be our 5th annual Start Up GVL Drive gameday event where we celebrate innovation & entrepreneurship all throughout the region, and help inspire our community's next generation entrepreneurs.

This year's #StartupGVL Night event will be filled with interactive and engaging experiences spotlighting innovation & entrepreneurship throughout the community. Specifically, we invite you to walk the Fluor Field concourse to experience...

Showcase exhibits from Ducklinks, Tabbi, WAVS, and Humimic

A special edition of Village Launch's Entrepreneurship Market - highlighting women & minority owned businesses throughout our community

A walk-through experience of our community's Entrepreneurial Support Organizations - an overview of all the resources available in our community that enable entrepreneurs to succeed

Innovation-centric exhibits from long-term Drive partners Milliken as well as the Hill Institute of Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Exhibits from Greenville County Schools and Christ Church - showcasing various innovation and entrepreneurship-specific resources and programs across our community's schools

In addition, the Drive game itself will be filled with content spotlighting innovation, entrepreneurship, and Start Up activity all throughout our region. To help inspire our community's next generation entrepreneurs, we're excited to invite all K-12 students to attend #StartupGVL Night via fully complimentary tickets. Follow the instructions below to claim your free ticket and also purchase additional tickets if you so choose:

Visit GreenvilleDrive.com/groupportal and use the password "innovation" to enter the portal

Choose as many tickets as you'd like to claim/purchase. During check-out, enter the promo code "innovation" in the promo code box to claim your complimentary ticket.

Make sure to click apply!

Ballpark gates open at 5:45pm with first pitch of the Drive game scheduled for 6:45pm.

See you at Fluor Field on August 28th!







