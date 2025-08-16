'Burgers Best Cyclones in See-Saw Affair, 6-4

CONEY ISLAND, BROOKLYN, N.Y. - SS Boston Baro collected a pair of base hits and an RBI, but in a game that saw five different lead changes, Hub City's three-run ninth inning proved to be the difference, as the Spartanburgers defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-4, on Friday night in front of 4,208 fans at Maimonides Park.

The Cyclones (18-28, 64-48) carried a 4-3 advantage into the top of the ninth inning, but Hub City (24-22, 55-56) loaded the bases with one out on back-to-back singles by RF Dylan Dreiling and CF Anthony Gutiérrez and a hit-by-pitch of DH Malcolm Moore. On the second pitch he saw, 1B Rafe Perich smashed a chopper into right field for a hit. Dreiling and Gutiérrez scored to put the Spartanburgers in front, 5-4, while a throwing error enabled Moore and Perich to advance to take third and second, respectively. After 3B Gleider Figuereo worked a walk to load the bases, 2B Casey Cook was drilled to force in another run, providing Hub City with an insurance run, 6-4.

Brooklyn managed to get the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but could not complete the comeback. SS Marco Vargas worked a two-out walk, but RHP Adrian Rodríguez struck out Baro swinging to end the ballgame, securing his first High-A save of the season, and Hub City's 6-4 win.

The Spartanburgers wasted no time getting on the scoreboard on Friday night. Leading off the contest, Dreiling worked an eight-pitch at-bat, sending the final offer over the right-field fence on a line for a solo home run. The 22-year-old's ninth long ball of the season put Hub City in front, 1-0.

In the third, the Cyclones were able to jump in front for the first time. DH Corey Collins cracked a single, and RF Nick Roselli was plunked with a pitch to put the tying and go-ahead runs aboard. After a strikeout, Baro hit a ground ball back to the mound that was deflected by the pitcher's glove. The pitcher fielded the ball and threw to first, but it sailed over the first baseman's head and up the line. Collins scored to tie the game on the single and throwing error. A walk to CF Eli Serrano III loaded the bases before 1B Trace Willhoite was hit with a pitch to force in the go-ahead run, putting the Cyclones ahead, 2-1.

Hub City was able to regain the advantage in the top of the seventh. LF Yeison Morrobel coaxed a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a one-out wild pitch. C Ben Hartl advanced the tying run to third on a single to center, advancing to second on the throw to the plate. Dreiling stepped in and came through once more, knotting the score at two on a sacrifice fly to right. With Hartl advancing to third on the play, Hub City had the go-ahead run 90 feet away. Gutiérrez subsequently hit a ground ball up the middle that deflected off the mound and ricocheted to short. However, the throw to first pulled the first baseman off the bag, enabling a run to score, and granting the Spartanburgers a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Brooklyn swiftly regained the lead. Roselli and Vargas ignited a rally with consecutive knocks, and Baro followed with a run-scoring single of his own to tie the score at three. With men at second and third and one out, Serrano hit a tapper that rolled in front of the plate. Vargas got a tremendous jump from third base and scored easily on the ground out, placing the Cyclones back in front, 4-3.

Neither starter factored into the decision on Friday. RHP Dakota Hawkins made his first start with Brooklyn in 2025, yielding just one run on three hits in 2.2 innings, striking out two without issuing a walk. Hub City's RHP D.J. McCarty was taxed for two runs on three hits in 2.1 frames, walking one and striking out three.

RHP Anthony Susac (3-4) collected his third win in relief for the Spartanburgers, despite suffering a blown save in the seventh. The 2024 eighth-round pick permitted two runs on three hits in 2.0 innings, punching out two. Rodríguez recorded the final three outs for his first High-A save of the season.

RHP Juan Arnaud (0-1) was able to strand the tying run in scoring position in the eighth, but could not do so again in the ninth. The 22-year-old suffered the loss in his High-A debut, permitting three runs on three hits in 1.1 innings, whiffing two and walking one.

Despite the loss, LHP Eli Ankeney shone in his first appearance with the Cyclones since the tail end of the 2023 season. The 24-year-old, who missed all of last season with Tommy John surgery, tossed 1.2 innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out four of the six batters he faced.

Brooklyn will try and earn, at the least, a series split in game five of the series on Saturday night. RHP Joel Díaz (4-3, 3.90) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Spartanburgers are projected to counter with RHP Brooks Fowler (0-0, 3.60). The first pitch on Saturday evening is scheduled for 6 p.m.







