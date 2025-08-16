Late Effort Not Enough for Hot Rods in 2-1 Loss
Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Rome, Georgia - Carlos Colmenarez drove in the lone run, while the bullpen supplied 3.2 scoreless innings of relief, but it wasn't enough as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (24-22, 58-52) fell, 2-1, to the Rome Emperors (18-27, 46-63) on Friday at AdventHealth Stadium in Rome, Georgia.
The Emperors scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth against Hot Rods starter Garrett Gainey. Isaiah Drake led off with a single and stole second base. Two outs later, Logan Braunschweig singled him home, giving the Emperors a 1-0 lead.
Rome extended the lead in the bottom of the fifth against Gainey. Colby Jones hit a one-out single and advanced to third on an Alex Lodise base hit. Jones scored on a fielder's choice from Drake, making it a 2-0 lead for Rome.
One run came around to score for the Hot Rods in the top of the eighth inning against Emperors reliever Isaac Gallegos. With one out, Angel Mateo doubled to right. Hunter Haas walked and Colmenarez lined a single to center, scoring Mateo, making it a 2-1 game.
Bowling Green had runners on second and third in the top of the ninth, but couldn't find a hit to bring them in, resulting in a 2-1 loss.
Garrett Baumann (4-8) received the win, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits, while walking two and striking out three. Gainey (2-4) was given the loss, hurling 4.1 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with three walks and one strikeout. Gallegos (5) earned the save, pitching 2.0 frames, allowing one run on four hits, walking one and striking out one.
The Hot Rods and Emperors play the penultimate game of a six-game series on Saturday with a 6:00 PM CT first pitch at AdventHealth Stadium. Bowling Green will send out RHP Gary Gill Hill (5-6, 3.96) against Rome RHP Owen Murphy (0-0, 0.00).
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.