Vargas Launches Walk-off HR as 'Clones Split Twinbill with Hub City

Published on August 15, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind a walk-off home run from SS Marco Vargas, the Cyclones took down the Spartanburgers, 6-3, in the back half of Thursday's double header. The long ball marked Brooklyn's third walk-off home run of the season. Vargas became the first player other than C Ronald Hernandez to hit a walk-off long ball.

Game 1 saw Hub City capitalize with a 4-run 5th inning, cashing in on a couple of key Brooklyn errors in the field. Despite the loss, both Hernandez and SS Colin Houck notched multi-hit games.

Hub City struck first in the front half of the twinbill. In the top half of the 2nd, C Ben Hartl collected his first of four hits between the two games - an RBI single scoring RF John Taylor.

Brooklyn would pull even in the 4th. With a runner on second base and two outs, RF Nick Roselli roped a line drive to center field to tie the game, although he was thrown out at second trying to advance an extra bag on the throw home.

The Spartanburgers bats went to work in the 5th. Things began to unravel right from the start of the frame, as LF Yohairo Cuevas dropped a fly ball to left field, enabling Hartl to park in at second. C Cal Stark then laid down a sac bunt, but 3B Diego Mosquera committed a throwing error, allowing Hartl to come home and score.

A second sac bunt then advanced Stark to third, before he came home to score on an RBI single from CF Anthony Gutierrez. 2B Casey Cook was then plunked, setting the table for an RBI double from DH Arturo Disla. After a groundout for the second out, the final blow came courtesy of an RBI single from 1B Rafe Perich, making it a 5-1 ballgame.

All five runs came against LHP Franklin Gómez, although only one of them was earned because of the fielding miscues.

Brooklyn did get one back in the home 7th on an RBI groundout from Mosquera. With the tying run at the plate, Vargas grounded out to end the game.

Game 2 saw Hub City strike first right from the jump. Hartl continued his hot day with an RBI single to open the scoring. The very next batter, Taylor followed it up with an RBI single of his own, making it a 2-0 ballgame.

Brooklyn took the lead with three in the 4th. With two runners on, Houck clobbered a game-tying two-run double to pull the 'Clones even. He'd take third thanks to an error by the left fielder. 1B Trace Willhoite plated Houck one batter later on a sac fly to give the 'Clones the lead.

Hub City pulled even in the 5th. Hartl continued to be a thorn in Brooklyn's side with yet another RBI base knock.

The 'Clones sent the Brooklyn faithful home happy in the 7th. After consecutive strikeouts to start the frame by RHP Adonis Villavicencio, DH Onix Vega tripled. C Vincent Perozo would then draw a walk, before Vargas took Villavicencio deep to end the game.

The Cyclones and Spartanburgers return to action on Friday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. RHP Dakota Hawkins (2-2, 2.48 ERA) projects to take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by RHP DJ McCarty (1-5, 5.17 ERA).







