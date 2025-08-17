Hot Rods Game Notes

Absent Offense... Bowling Green dropped a third-straight game in the series, 2-1 to the Emperors on Friday. Garrett Gainey started the game, going 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on five hits. It was another scoreless night from the bullpen with Noah Beal, Junior William, and Adam Boucher combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief work. The Hot Rods plated their only run on a Carlos Colmenarez singled in the eighth inning, snapping a 22-inning scoreless streak at the plate.

Down at the Arm Barn... Although it hasn't translated to wins in the series against Rome, the bullpen has excelled in their opportunities. Jonalbert Rumbol, Cade Citelli, Seth Chavez, and Alexander Alberto combined for 5.1 scoreless innings on Wednesday. In the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday, Drew Dowd hurled 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. In Friday's loss, Noah Beal, Junior William, and Adam Boucher silenced the Rome offense over 3.2 innings. In total, the Bowling Green Bullpen has tossed 11.0 scoreless innings in this series.

Today is a New Day... After three consecutive losses, the Hot Rods are trying to avoid tying a season-high losing streak. The first four-game skid happened between June 7 and June 10, stretching across series with Jersey Shore and Winston-Salem. The second time was between July 11 and July 18 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers and Greenville Drive, with the All-Star break in between.

All About Alberto... Alexander Alberto locked up his second save of the season in the 6-4 win on Wednesday. The righty is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, tossing 7.2 scoreless innings over his last eight outings. Over this span, he has struck out 14 batters compared to two walks. He has held opponents to a .115 batting average while recording a 0.65 WHIP.

Gary Gill (on the) Hill... Gary Gill Hill's only two starts to begin August were in the last series against Winston-Salem. In the first outing, he went 7.0 innings, allowing two runs, while striking out two. This was the second time this year that Gill Hill has gone 7.0 frames, tying his career-high, a number that he also achieved on June 25 against Asheville. His second start of the week was shortened, going 3.0 frames with three strikeouts in a no-decision







