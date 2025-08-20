Renegades Take Series Opener 5-2 from Claws on Tuesday

Published on August 19, 2025 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Brandon Decker struck out 10 over five strong innings and Hudson Valley topped the BlueClaws 5-2 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The loss in the series opener drops the BlueClaws to 27-21 in the second half while Hudson Valley improves to 32-16.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the first inning on an RBI single from Kaeden Kent, which drove in one, and scored another on a throwing error from right fielder John Spikerman. Jersey Shore tied the game in the bottom of the second. An RBI single from Trent Farquhar scored one run and a fielding error on a liner from Raylin Heredia scored the second to tie the game at two.

The Renegades re-took the lead in the top of the fourth on a two out infield single from Camden Troyer that brought Engleth Urena in from third base.

Decker (1-1) went the first five for Hudson Valley, striking out 10. He became the fourth Renegade with 10+ strikeouts in a game this season and the first opposing pitcher to do so against the BlueClaws.

Reese Dutton came out after six innings, allowing three runs, two earned.

Wesley Moore came on in the seventh, and gave up a run on an RBI single to Core Jackson after two walks to the first three batters of the inning. Josh Moylan pushed the lead to 5-2 with an opposite field home run off reliever Jose Pena, Jr. in the top of the eighth inning.

Camden Troyer had two hits for Hudson Valley while John Spikerman had two for the BlueClaws.

The teams continue series with a double-header on Wednesday night at 5:05 pm. RHP Sam Highfill and RHP Brandon Beckel start the two games for Jersey Shore.







